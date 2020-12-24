I/O Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,213.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $4,213.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0696 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1,317% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033635 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.96 or 0.00406552 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00026684 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002600 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000062 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 95.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.09 or 0.01391844 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,591,004 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

