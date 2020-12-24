Huobi Token Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for $3.94 or 0.00017058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, DDEX, Huobi and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $787.65 million and $75.49 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00045033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00319230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $508.22 or 0.02202199 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,076,194 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX, LBank, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

