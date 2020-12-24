Humaniq (HMQ) Reaches Market Cap of $1.24 Million

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $27,442.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

