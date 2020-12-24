Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humanigen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Humanigen stock opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92.

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14).

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $486,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,469,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,901,004.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGEN. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,818,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,778,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,320,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

