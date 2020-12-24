Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cormark increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. CSFB increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.75 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,000.

HBM traded down C$0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 370,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,748. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of -14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.22. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of C$1.66 and a one year high of C$9.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.84.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$421.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$362.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.1205543 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

