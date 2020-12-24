HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (HPQ.V) (CVE:HPQ) Trading 13.4% Higher

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (HPQ.V) (CVE:HPQ)’s stock price traded up 13.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93. 3,123,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 948,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. The company has a market cap of C$244.81 million and a PE ratio of -465.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.40.

In other HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (HPQ.V) news, Director Noëlle Drapeau sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total transaction of C$36,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$837,310.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc operates as a quartz exploration company in Canada. It is involved in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and porous silicon wafers. The company holds interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

