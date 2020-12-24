Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HBNC. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $679.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $82,897.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after acquiring an additional 27,086 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 93,049 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 151,076 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 71,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

