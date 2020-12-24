Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

FIXX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised Homology Medicines from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $12.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of -0.28. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $6,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 31.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

Featured Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.