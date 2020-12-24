HOMIHELP Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One HOMIHELP token can now be purchased for approximately $2.60 or 0.00011303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $65,708.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00135896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00020823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.70 or 0.00668451 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00181811 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00383095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00099942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00059071 BTC.

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

