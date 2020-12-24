Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Receives $28.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HBCP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 530.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Home Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Home Bancorp by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $28.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.28 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%. Research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

