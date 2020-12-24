Holo (HOT) Market Cap Reaches $89.87 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, Holo has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Holo token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, WazirX, Liqui and OOOBTC. Holo has a total market capitalization of $89.87 million and approximately $9.02 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00133296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00020357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00665769 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00139980 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00383240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00097295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Holo Token Profile

Holo was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,249,427,985 tokens. The official website for Holo is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, WazirX, OOOBTC, ABCC, Binance, LATOKEN, Liqui, IDEX, Bilaxy and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

