HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at CJS Securities

CJS Securities lowered shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

HMSY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HMS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded HMS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of HMS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of HMS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HMS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.40.

Get HMS alerts:

NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $36.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HMS has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HMS will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMSY. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HMS by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of HMS by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of HMS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.