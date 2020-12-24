HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

HMSY has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CJS Securities cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of HMSY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. HMS has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.79 million. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HMS will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 116.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 26.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 180.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 205.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

