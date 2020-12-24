HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Cut to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink cut shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised HMS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair cut shares of HMS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of HMS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. CJS Securities downgraded shares of HMS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of HMS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HMS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.40.

NASDAQ HMSY opened at $36.57 on Monday. HMS has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HMS will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in HMS by 116.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of HMS by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in HMS by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in HMS by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

