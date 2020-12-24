HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.26. HMG/Courtland Properties shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 1,295 shares.

Get HMG/Courtland Properties alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from HMG/Courtland Properties’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HMG/Courtland Properties stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 5.67% of HMG/Courtland Properties worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc and subsidiaries, is a Delaware corporation organized in 1972. The Company's business is the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties and it will consider other investments if they offer growth or profit potential.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for HMG/Courtland Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMG/Courtland Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.