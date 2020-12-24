HM Payson & Co. Sells 300 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4,746.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,011,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 990,839 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 52.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,846,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,160,000 after purchasing an additional 637,107 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 357.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 487,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,504,000 after purchasing an additional 381,335 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 331.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,114,000 after purchasing an additional 239,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 58.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 223,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after acquiring an additional 82,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CW opened at $113.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.53. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $149.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $571.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.81 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $197,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,000. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

