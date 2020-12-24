HM Payson & Co. Sells 166 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,918,000 after buying an additional 2,204,964 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,425,000 after acquiring an additional 477,208 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Anthem by 102.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 824,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,843,000 after purchasing an additional 417,300 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 557,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,720,000 after purchasing an additional 396,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 1,122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,150,000 after purchasing an additional 291,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.29.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $308.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.15 and a 200-day moving average of $284.41. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $338.20.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,334 shares of company stock worth $4,832,984 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

