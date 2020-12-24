HM Payson & Co. Reduces Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 19.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $45.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.32. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.