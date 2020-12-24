HM Payson & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 417.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $410.66 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $427.90. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $405.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.43.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.