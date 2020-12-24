HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 24,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 921,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,168 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $9,856,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.07.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VLO opened at $55.79 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $98.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

