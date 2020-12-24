HM Payson & Co. Buys 1,733 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 433.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000.

NASDAQ FV opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.09. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $41.05.

