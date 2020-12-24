Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) Trading 9% Higher

Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGBL) traded up 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.28. 393,879 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 380% from the average session volume of 82,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Heritage Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $110.51 million, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20.

Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 36.25% and a net margin of 17.16%.

In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 32,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $61,677.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,311,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,130.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 848,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,639.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,311,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,544,360.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 937,507 shares of company stock worth $1,648,852. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Heritage Global stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGBL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 202,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Heritage Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Heritage Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HGBL)

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

