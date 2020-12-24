Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on HTGC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 331,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,599. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carol L. Foster acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $50,011.50. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 26.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

