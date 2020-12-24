Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $87.21

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $87.21 and traded as high as $90.42. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) shares last traded at $90.14, with a volume of 329,138 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HEN3. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €91.13 ($107.22).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €89.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €87.21.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

