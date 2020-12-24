Helium (HNT) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.21 Million

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. Helium has a market cap of $84.96 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00005801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. In the last seven days, Helium has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Helium Profile

Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,724,780 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

