Helio Resource (CVE:HRC) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Helio Resource Corp (CVE:HRC) rose 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 26,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 13,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.54 million and a P/E ratio of -2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14.

About Helio Resource (CVE:HRC)

Helio Resource Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Tanzania. It holds interests in the Saza Makongolosi project covering 238 square kilometers located in the Lupa Goldfield, southwest Tanzania. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

