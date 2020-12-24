Head to Head Survey: United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) & Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) and United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

34.2% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of United Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.1% of United Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kingstone Companies and United Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies $145.56 million 0.49 -$5.97 million ($0.89) -7.47 United Insurance $825.12 million 0.29 -$29.87 million ($1.08) -5.15

Kingstone Companies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Insurance. Kingstone Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kingstone Companies and United Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies -0.47% -0.01% N/A United Insurance -3.07% -5.01% -1.02%

Volatility & Risk

Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Insurance has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kingstone Companies and United Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00 United Insurance 1 0 1 0 2.00

Kingstone Companies presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.26%. United Insurance has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.90%. Given United Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Insurance is more favorable than Kingstone Companies.

Dividends

Kingstone Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. United Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Kingstone Companies pays out -18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Insurance pays out -22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kingstone Companies has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and United Insurance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. United Insurance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Kingstone Companies beats United Insurance on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. It also provides commercial liability policies, such as business owner's policies comprising primarily of small business retail, service, and office risks; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; multi-peril policies for larger and specialized risks, and business owner's risks; and commercial umbrella policies. The company offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It sells its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance for residential condominium associations, as well as loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment caused by fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. In addition, the company offers flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft policies; and inland flood and cyber security insurance. It markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas. United Insurance Holdings Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.