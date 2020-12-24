Head-To-Head Survey: Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) versus Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) and Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Summit Wireless Technologies alerts:

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and Cree’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Wireless Technologies $1.67 million 14.76 -$12.04 million N/A N/A Cree $903.90 million 12.80 -$191.70 million ($0.87) -120.49

Summit Wireless Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cree.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Cree shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and Cree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Wireless Technologies -791.48% -407.13% -181.74% Cree -38.54% -5.94% -3.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Summit Wireless Technologies and Cree, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cree 0 9 2 0 2.18

Summit Wireless Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 43.58%. Cree has a consensus price target of $73.80, suggesting a potential downside of 29.60%. Given Summit Wireless Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Wireless Technologies is more favorable than Cree.

Risk and Volatility

Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of -0.97, indicating that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cree has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Summit Wireless Technologies beats Cree on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc. and changed its name to Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. in September 2018. Summit Semiconductor, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Cree

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications. It also provides SiC power device products, including SiC Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), power modules, and gate driver boards for electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, this segment offers gallium nitride (GaN) die, high-electron mobility transistors (HEMTs), monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs), and laterally diffused MOSFET (LDMOS) power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications; and custom die manufacturing services for GaN HEMTs and MMICs. The LED Products segment provides blue and green LED chip products for video screens, gaming displays, function indicator lights and automotive backlights, headlamps, and directional indicators. It also offers XLamp LED components and LED modules for lighting applications; and surface mount and through-hole packaged LED products for video, signage, general illumination, transportation, gaming, and specialty lighting applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.