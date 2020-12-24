Head-To-Head Review: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) and Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) and Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Trupanion shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Trupanion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III and Trupanion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Trupanion $383.94 million 11.22 -$1.81 million ($0.05) -2,420.60

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trupanion.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III and Trupanion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A Trupanion 0 4 3 0 2.43

Trupanion has a consensus price target of $62.60, indicating a potential downside of 48.28%. Given Trupanion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trupanion is more favorable than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III.

Profitability

This table compares Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III and Trupanion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III N/A N/A N/A Trupanion 0.38% 1.19% 0.62%

Summary

Trupanion beats Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industries primarily located in the United States. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc. changed its name to Trupanion, Inc. in 2013. Trupanion, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

