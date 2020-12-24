Head-To-Head Contrast: Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of PAVmed shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of PAVmed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Titan Medical and PAVmed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00 PAVmed 0 0 3 0 3.00

Titan Medical presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 36.71%. PAVmed has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 168.82%. Given PAVmed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Titan Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Titan Medical and PAVmed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical N/A N/A -$41.91 million N/A N/A PAVmed N/A N/A -$16.46 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Titan Medical has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAVmed has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and PAVmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A N/A -226.47% PAVmed N/A N/A -199.56%

Summary

PAVmed beats Titan Medical on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc., a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures. The SPORT Surgical System enables surgeons to perform surgical procedures for gynecologic, urologic, colorectal, and abdominal indications. Titan Medical Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube. Its product pipeline also comprises NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; NextFlo, a disposable infusion system; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

