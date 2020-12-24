Head-To-Head Contrast: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) vs. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

2.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 11.61% 5.75% 0.30% The Toronto-Dominion Bank 17.44% 11.84% 0.64%

Dividends

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Toronto-Dominion Bank pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and The Toronto-Dominion Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 The Toronto-Dominion Bank 4 5 2 0 1.82

The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus target price of $70.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.53%. Given The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Toronto-Dominion Bank is more favorable than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group $48.89 billion 0.84 $1.95 billion $1.00 6.00 The Toronto-Dominion Bank $44.50 billion 2.27 $8.78 billion $5.03 11.08

The Toronto-Dominion Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Toronto-Dominion Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Toronto-Dominion Bank beats Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit. The Wholesale Business Unit segment offers financing, investment management, risk hedging, and settlement services, as well as financial solutions related to mergers and acquisition, and other advisory services primarily for large-and mid-sized corporate clients; and various leasing services, including equipment, and operating and leveraged leasing. The Retail Business Unit segment offers wealth management, settlement, consumer finance, and housing loan products and services, as well as business and asset succession services to individuals and small-sized companies. The International Business Unit segment offers loans, deposits, clearing services, trade finance, project finance, loan syndication, derivatives, and cash management services; underwriting services; and leasing services related to the construction machinery, transportation equipment, industrial machinery, medical equipment, and aircraft leasing. The Global Markets Business Unit segment offers solutions through foreign exchange products, derivatives, bonds, stocks, and other marketable financial products. It also undertakes asset liability management operations. The company also offers credit card, Internet banking, system development and engineering, data processing, management consulting and economic research, and investment advisory and investment trust management services. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. The company also provides capital markets, and corporate and investment banking services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; providing advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to companies, governments, and institutions, as well as automated teller machines, telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. It offers its products and services under the TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, and TD Ameritrade brand names. The company offers personal and business banking products and services through a network of 1,091 branches and 3,509 automated teller machines in Canada; and through a network of 1,241 stores. The Toronto-Dominion Bank was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.