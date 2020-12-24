Head to Head Contrast: Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) & Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE:COHN) and Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cohen & Company Inc. and Cowen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Company Inc. $49.67 million 0.44 -$2.05 million N/A N/A Cowen $1.05 billion 0.68 $24.63 million $2.21 12.16

Cowen has higher revenue and earnings than Cohen & Company Inc..

Profitability

This table compares Cohen & Company Inc. and Cowen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Company Inc. 0.29% 18.53% 0.12% Cowen 9.49% 21.67% 4.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cohen & Company Inc. and Cowen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Company Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A Cowen 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cowen has a consensus price target of $26.25, suggesting a potential downside of 2.34%. Given Cowen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cowen is more favorable than Cohen & Company Inc..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Cohen & Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Cowen shares are held by institutional investors. 60.5% of Cohen & Company Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Cowen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cohen & Company Inc. has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cowen has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cowen beats Cohen & Company Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Company Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc. also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients. It invests in the fixed income and alternative investment markets across the globe. The firm's fixed income investments include U.S. trust preferred securities, European hybrid capital securities, Asian commercial real estate debt, mortgage backed securities, and asset backed securities. The firm was formerly known as Institutional Financial Markets, Inc. Cohen & Company Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City; Boca Raton, Florida; Chicago, Illinois; Bethesda, Maryland; Boston, Massachusetts; Paris, France; and London, United Kingdom.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co). The company offers public and private capital raising, and strategic advisory services for public and private companies. It also trades common stocks, listed options, equity-linked securities, and other financial instruments on behalf of institutional investor clients, as well as offers a suite of prime brokerage, cross-asset trading, securities finance, global execution, clearing, and commission management services. In addition, the company provides research content and coverage. Further, it offers investment products and solutions in the liquidity spectrum to institutional and private clients. Additionally, the company is involved in the private investment, private real estate investment, and other legacy investment activities. Cowen Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

