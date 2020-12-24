Head to Head Comparison: Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) versus Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) and Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Leaf Group has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park City Group has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Leaf Group and Park City Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leaf Group -5.98% -25.95% -11.97% Park City Group 7.95% 3.74% 3.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Leaf Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of Park City Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Leaf Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Park City Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Leaf Group and Park City Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leaf Group $154.96 million 0.80 -$26.84 million N/A N/A Park City Group $20.04 million 4.80 $1.59 million N/A N/A

Park City Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Leaf Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Leaf Group and Park City Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leaf Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Park City Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Leaf Group currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.12%. Given Leaf Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Leaf Group is more favorable than Park City Group.

Summary

Park City Group beats Leaf Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand. It also provides SaatchiArt.com and its related art fair event brand, which is an online art gallery where a global community of artists exhibit and sell their original artwork directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Well+Good, a health and wellness media brand that offers journalistic approach to content; and Livestrong.com, a destination and action-oriented community, as well as mobile applications, such as MyPlate that monitor users' health, fitness, and life achievements. It also provides Hunker, a home design media site for enabling first-time homeowners enhance their homes with practical solutions, home tours, and design advice for people; and Only In Your State, a US-focused local attractions and review site, which highlights small businesses, hidden gems, and natural wonders for an audience of motivated and experience-seekers. In addition, this segment offers content creation, traffic source, mobile application, and monetization services; and develops partner sites. The company sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager supply chain solutions to manage inventory, product mix, and labor. In addition, the company offers business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. It primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and their suppliers. The company is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

