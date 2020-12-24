Head-To-Head Comparison: KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE) & Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) and KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Yelp and KM Wedding Events Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yelp -1.29% -1.64% -1.15% KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Yelp and KM Wedding Events Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yelp 2 14 5 0 2.14 KM Wedding Events Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yelp currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.61%. Given Yelp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Yelp is more favorable than KM Wedding Events Management.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of Yelp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Yelp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Yelp has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KM Wedding Events Management has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yelp and KM Wedding Events Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yelp $1.01 billion 2.04 $40.88 million $0.52 53.83 KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Yelp has higher revenue and earnings than KM Wedding Events Management.

Summary

Yelp beats KM Wedding Events Management on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to local audiences through its Website and mobile application; and business listing products. The company's Yelp platform enables consumers to order flowers, purchase event tickets, and book spa and salon appointments. In addition, it offers Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates. Further, the company provides other services comprising Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Waitlist, a subscription-based waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as businesses to manage seating and server rotation; and Yelp Knowledge program that offers business owners local analytics and insights through access to its historical data and other proprietary content. Additionally, it provides content licensing, as well as allows third-party data providers to update and manage business listing information on behalf of businesses. The company offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website, as well as non-advertising partner arrangements. It has strategic partnership with Grubhub for providing consumers with a selection of restaurants and delivery options. Yelp Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

KM Wedding Events Management Company Profile

KM Wedding Events Management, Inc., a development stage company, operates in the wedding services industry in the United States and India. The company provides matrimonial services, such as matchmaking and partner identification services through various delivery channels comprising print and visual media, Website, physical centers, and events; and wedding hall leasing services, as well as wedding catering and event management services. It also offers its services under the Kalyanamalai brand name. The company serves Indian high-income group, higher middle-income group, and other affluent individuals. KM Wedding Events Management, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Dublin, California.

