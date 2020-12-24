Hashgard Price Down 17.8% This Week (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Hashgard has a total market cap of $13.47 million and approximately $105,546.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a token. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

