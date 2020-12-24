Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hasbro by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,471,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,231,000 after acquiring an additional 75,081 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,938,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,326,000 after acquiring an additional 345,472 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hasbro by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,223,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,717,000 after acquiring an additional 64,867 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Hasbro by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,189,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,138,000 after acquiring an additional 209,327 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Hasbro by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 994,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $92.75 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $6,301,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,355 shares in the company, valued at $11,123,140.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

