Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HARP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harpoon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HARP traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.84. 258,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,184. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $452.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. The company had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 7.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 97.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.