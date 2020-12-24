HarbourVest Global Private Equity (HVPE.L) (LON:HVPE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,780.81

HarbourVest Global Private Equity (HVPE.L) (LON:HVPE)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,780.81 and traded as high as $1,936.30. HarbourVest Global Private Equity (HVPE.L) shares last traded at $1,914.00, with a volume of 58,894 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,780.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,655.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 666.90.

