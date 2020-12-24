Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) (CVE:HTL) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) (CVE:HTL) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.38. Approximately 295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 134,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their price target on Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.63, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of C$193.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.14.

In related news, Director Robert J. Potter acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,664.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 107,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$142,652.40.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

