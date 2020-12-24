Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $200.18

Shares of Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $200.18 and traded as high as $264.00. Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) shares last traded at $262.50, with a volume of 350,824 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 257.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 200.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £535.26 million and a PE ratio of 13.13.

In other news, insider Tom Singer purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £53,800 ($70,290.04).

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

