Gulden (NLG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,782.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and $14,782.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.30 or 0.00459809 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000230 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000236 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 530,771,766 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

