Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Shares Up 9.9%

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) traded up 9.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $20.67. 1,241,448 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,489,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Guess’ in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $569.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.58 million. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 40,133 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Guess’ by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Guess’ by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guess’ in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 223.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

