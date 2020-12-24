Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Shares Up 9.9%

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) traded up 9.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $20.67. 1,241,448 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,489,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Guess’ in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 40,133 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Guess’ by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Guess’ by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guess’ in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 223.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Guess’ (NYSE:GES)
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
