Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,959 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Guardion Health Sciences were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Guardion Health Sciences by 213.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 63,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GHSI opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.74.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 480.23% and a negative return on equity of 75.36%.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Medical Devices. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

