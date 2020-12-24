Greenwood Hall (OTCMKTS:ELRN) & Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Financial Analysis

Greenwood Hall (OTCMKTS:ELRN) and Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.4% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by institutional investors. 53.1% of Greenwood Hall shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Greenwood Hall and Booz Allen Hamilton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenwood Hall 0 0 0 0 N/A Booz Allen Hamilton 0 6 7 0 2.54

Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus target price of $85.08, indicating a potential downside of 2.75%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than Greenwood Hall.

Profitability

This table compares Greenwood Hall and Booz Allen Hamilton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenwood Hall N/A N/A N/A Booz Allen Hamilton 6.62% 54.01% 10.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenwood Hall and Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenwood Hall N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Booz Allen Hamilton $7.46 billion 1.62 $482.60 million $3.18 27.51

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Greenwood Hall.

Risk & Volatility

Greenwood Hall has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Greenwood Hall on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenwood Hall

Greenwood Hall, Inc. provides cloud-based education management services to public, private, and not-for-profit higher education institutions in the United States. It offers enrollment management solutions, including lead generation/marketing, prospective student qualification, new student recruitment, and enrollment counseling services; retention counseling/coaching, as well as the reengagement of students dropped out of a particular institution; and student support solutions, such as help desk, career advising, student concierge, and financial aid advising services. The company also provides consulting services, including market assessments and analysis of internal operational efficiency; various data and technology enabled solutions that enable school clients to better manage/analyze data, deliver instruction to students, and make certain institutional decisions; and management services. In addition, it offers donor lifecycle management services to various non-profit organizations. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including operations research and cost estimation; automation; and data science that include predictive modeling and machine learning, as well as new or emerging areas, such as deep learning and artificial intelligence. In addition, the company designs, develops, and implements solutions built on contemporary methodologies and modern architectures; delivers engineering services and solutions to define, develop, implement, sustain, and modernize complex physical systems; and provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

