Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 46,020 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Hanger, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 97.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 46,020 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hanger were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hanger by 72.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Hanger by 48.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,528 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Hanger by 54.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,569 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hanger by 24.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNGR opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Hanger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.87.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The healthcare company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $256.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.01 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HNGR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

