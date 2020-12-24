Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 25,954 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,997,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,954 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.9% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of The Procter & Gamble worth $416,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,006,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,010,000 after purchasing an additional 106,749 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 19.6% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 45.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 395,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,344,000 after purchasing an additional 123,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $136.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.67. The firm has a market cap of $338.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.69.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,831,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

