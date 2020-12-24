Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,838 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,214,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after buying an additional 412,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3,160.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 956,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after buying an additional 927,148 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 473,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 463,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 179,773 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 331,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 93,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on VECO. TheStreet upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $949.08 million, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.