Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,180 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,045,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572,810 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 284,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,304,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,688 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 8.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,727,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 214,671 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 2,589,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,485 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

NASDAQ OPK opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.30 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $795,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,759,264.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.