Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,213 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 318.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $49,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at $588,149.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SBSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Southside Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $31.30 on Thursday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

