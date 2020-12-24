GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Position Cut by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in GrafTech International by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of EAF opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.94. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $13.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 1.55%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 136,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $1,003,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $59,359,555.14. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,099,925 shares of company stock valued at $89,726,035. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

